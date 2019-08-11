UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid To Be Celebrated With Simplicity: Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

Eid to be celebrated with simplicity: Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the government had decided to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity in view of prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Talking to the media here at Liberty Chowk here, she saluted the people who had gathered there to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

She said brutal atrocities in held Kashmir made 107,000 children orphan, a large number of women were disgraced while different types of violence had been inflicted upon the innocent unarmed Kashmiris.

The special assistant said it was a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan that people, while performing 'Sunnat Ibrahimi (AS)' (sacrificing animals for the will of the Almighty) on Monday, should also not forget the sacrifices of Kashmiris, who were facing Indian brutalities for their just cause of freedom.

Pellet guns could not dampen the morale and the freedom struggle of Kashmiris, she added.

Dr Firdous said the history was witness to the fact that violence could never stop the freedom movements.

She said,"No religion in the world stops the followers of other religions from visiting their worship places.

" All such inhuman actions of preventing the Muslim Kashmiris from performing their religious obligations actually reflected the Hindu chauvinism and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mindset, she added.

She said international and human right organisations should listen to the voice of oppressed Kashmiris. The international media should also highlight the human right violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir, she added.

Firdous said the Kashmir freedom movement's hero, Shaheed Burhan Wani, would not be forgotten and every Pakistani would have to play the role of Wani by highlighting the Indian atrocities through the social media.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab organized a Kashmir solidarity rally at Liberty Chowk in which PTI Punjab President Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry and other leaders participated.

Ejaz Chaudhry, speaking on the occasion, said the people of Pakistan would continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till their freedom. The Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir, he added.

The participants of the rally, who were carrying placards, inscribed with slogans supporting the freedom movement of Kashmiris, chanted slogans against the inhuman actions of Indian forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Social Media Firdous Ashiq Awan Women Sunday Moral Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

31 minutes ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

2 hours ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

3 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.