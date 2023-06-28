Open Menu

Eid Tourists Complaint Cell Established For Tourists Coming To Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

For the tourists coming on Eid, the district administration has announced a plan to resolve their complaints on a priority basis and for this purpose established a complaints cell on which the tourists could register their grievances if any on phone calls or can take guidelines as well

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) : For the tourists coming on Eid, the district administration has announced a plan to resolve their complaints on a priority basis and for this purpose established a complaints cell on which the tourists could register their grievances if any on phone calls or can take guidelines as well.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmed has issued an order in which a control room has been established under the supervision of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) for timely redresses of the complaints of the public and especially tourists during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The number is 920002-0945 and the fax number is 920004-0945. He appealed to the people that in case of any difficulty, they can call the mentioned numbers.

Related Topics

Holidays Dir Iftikhar Ahmed

Recent Stories

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

1 minute ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

4 minutes ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

5 minutes ago
Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

5 minutes ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

30 minutes ago
 Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lea ..

Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lead to Global Economic Crisis - ..

30 minutes ago
 Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 3.21% on ..

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 3.21% on June 26 - Economic Development ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan