Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) : For the tourists coming on Eid, the district administration has announced a plan to resolve their complaints on a priority basis and for this purpose established a complaints cell on which the tourists could register their grievances if any on phone calls or can take guidelines as well.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmed has issued an order in which a control room has been established under the supervision of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) for timely redresses of the complaints of the public and especially tourists during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The number is 920002-0945 and the fax number is 920004-0945. He appealed to the people that in case of any difficulty, they can call the mentioned numbers.