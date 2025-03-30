Open Menu

Eid Travel Rush: ICT Admin Cracks Down On Bus Fare Overcharging

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Eid travel rush: ICT admin cracks down on bus fare overcharging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) As thousands flock to bus terminals in Islamabad to reunite with families for Eid, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is launching surprise inspections to curb fare overcharging.

In this regard, special teams, led by the district administration, are monitoring terminals, verifying ticket prices with passengers, and penalizing transporters violating government-set rates.

To ensure compliance with official fares, the Islamabad district administration has formed special squads to conduct unannounced visits at bus terminals. Teams, including magistrates and transport officials, are interacting directly with passengers to confirm fares and inspect tickets, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon stated, “All buses must display fare charts on their windshields. Terminals caught overcharging will be shut down immediately.” Four buses have already been suspended for violating rules.

Meanwhile, DC Memon, alongside the Secretary of the Islamabad Transport Authority, personally visited the Faizabad terminal, questioning passengers about fares and tickets.

“We’ve deployed teams at all terminals since Friday to handle the Eid rush,” Memon added.

Officials have mandated that fare lists be visibly posted at terminals and inside buses. Transporters charging extra face fines, terminal closures, or legal action.

Authorities urge travelers to report overcharging via a dedicated helpline. “Complaints are being acted on immediately,” said Memon.

Terminals violating fare rules risk immediate sealing, and transporters may face detention. “Eid in custody awaits those exploiting passengers,” warned Memon. The crackdown aims to balance fare compliance with smooth travel during the holiday rush.

DC Memon reiterated, “Report overcharging instantly. Your input is critical to enforcing fairness.” As Eid approaches, the administration remains on high alert to protect passengers from price gouging while ensuring timely reunions for families.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr gre ..

UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..

16 hours ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

16 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

16 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

16 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

16 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

16 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

16 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

16 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

16 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan