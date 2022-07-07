Eid-u-Azha Holidays: OGRA advises chief secretaries to facilitate tourists, ensure smooth fuel supply

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday advised chief secretaries for taking appropriate measures in their respective provinces to manage tourists and traffic as per parking capacity especially in hilly areas, avoiding any shortage of essential commodities including fuel during the Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday advised chief secretaries for taking appropriate measures in their respective provinces to manage tourists and traffic as per parking capacity especially in hilly areas, avoiding any shortage of essential commodities including fuel during the Eid holidays.

"The chief secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been asked to depute DCOs (district coordination officers) concerned to manage the affairs in order to avoid any untoward incident," OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief press statement.

He said the Authority had also advised all the Oil Marketing Companies to maximize their supplies towards the north aimed at ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted supply chain in the main consumption areas.

Ghaznavi said OGRA enforcement teams had also been directed to inspect andverify stocks at depots and monitor the fuel supply situation closely.