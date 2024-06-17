Eid-ul- Adha celebrated in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) First day of Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated across the northern Sindh on Monday with religious fervor to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest festival observed by Muslims around the world on the 10th day of Zul-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic Calendar.

The day began with special prayers in the mosques, eidgahs, and open places for the stability, integrity, unity, and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress, and prosperity of the country.

Ulema's Eid sermons highlighted the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

People offered the sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). The meat was then divided into three parts to be shared equally among the deserving people, family, and friends.

District administrations had chalked out elaborate security arrangements across the country to ward off untoward incidents.

The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) also made special arrangements for disposal of offal and other solid waste during the first day of Eid.

In Sukkur, a large gathering was held at Jamia Masjid to offer Eid prayers. A large number of people also offered prayers across the city mosques and Eidgah.

The SMC devised a comprehensive plan to remove offal and entrails from all union councils in the district.

MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at his residence in Sukkur city. While Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh and MNA Noman Islamuddin Shiekh offered Eid prayers in Eidgah, Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Ex Chairman Senate Muhammad Mian Soomro, MNA Syed Javed Shah, Commissioner Sukkur, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, and other senior officials also offered Eid prayers.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said, "Eid-ul-Azha gives us teachings of sacrifice, love, unity, and living for each other."

"The sacrifice of the animals also gives a strong message of sacrificing everything to please Allah Almighty and sharing the grief and happiness of each other," he said in a message on Eid-ul-Azha.

In Khairpur, a large number of Eid congregations were held at Jamia Masjid Siddique Akbar, Imam bargahs, parks, and open places. A comprehensive plan was devised to ensure cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In Shikarpur, Eid-ul-Azha congregations were held in Shikarpur and other districts and tehsils; big Eid gatherings were held in a city's eidgah.