Eid-ul- Adha Celebrated In Northern Sindh
Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2024 | 08:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) First day of Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated across the northern Sindh on Monday with religious fervor to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).
Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest festival observed by Muslims around the world on the 10th day of Zul-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic Calendar.
The day began with special prayers in the mosques, eidgahs, and open places for the stability, integrity, unity, and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress, and prosperity of the country.
Ulema's Eid sermons highlighted the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).
People offered the sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). The meat was then divided into three parts to be shared equally among the deserving people, family, and friends.
District administrations had chalked out elaborate security arrangements across the country to ward off untoward incidents.
The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) also made special arrangements for disposal of offal and other solid waste during the first day of Eid.
In Sukkur, a large gathering was held at Jamia Masjid to offer Eid prayers. A large number of people also offered prayers across the city mosques and Eidgah.
The SMC devised a comprehensive plan to remove offal and entrails from all union councils in the district.
MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at his residence in Sukkur city. While Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh and MNA Noman Islamuddin Shiekh offered Eid prayers in Eidgah, Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Ex Chairman Senate Muhammad Mian Soomro, MNA Syed Javed Shah, Commissioner Sukkur, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, and other senior officials also offered Eid prayers.
Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said, "Eid-ul-Azha gives us teachings of sacrifice, love, unity, and living for each other."
"The sacrifice of the animals also gives a strong message of sacrificing everything to please Allah Almighty and sharing the grief and happiness of each other," he said in a message on Eid-ul-Azha.
In Khairpur, a large number of Eid congregations were held at Jamia Masjid Siddique Akbar, Imam bargahs, parks, and open places. A comprehensive plan was devised to ensure cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
In Shikarpur, Eid-ul-Azha congregations were held in Shikarpur and other districts and tehsils; big Eid gatherings were held in a city's eidgah.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Beggars’ flood public places10 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with peace under tight security20 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Sargodha with religious zeal20 minutes ago
-
517 rescuers deployed for Eid-ul-Azha duty30 minutes ago
-
Memon urges nation to remember Kashmir, Palestine people in Eid prayer, celebration40 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Adha prayer offered in Hazara division amid strict security1 hour ago
-
Commissioner, DC share Eid joys at SOS village1 hour ago
-
Strenuous efforts under way to steer country out of economic crisis: Rana Sanaullah1 hour ago
-
RCB collects 910 tonnes of sacrificial carcasses on Eidul Azha2 hours ago
-
PM offers Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Model Town; prays for country's progress2 hours ago
-
Punjab CM greets people on Eid-ul-Azha2 hours ago
-
Abbottabad Police celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with enthusiasm2 hours ago