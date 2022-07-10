Eid ul Adha celebrated with religious zeal, fervor in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Like other parts of country, Eid ul Adha was celebrated with religious zeal and fervor in Karachi and its adjecent areas on Sunday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

The large-scale arrangements had been made for Eid-ul-Adha prayers this year. The Eid-ul-Adha congregations were held at mosques, eidgahs and open places.

The cleanliness had been completed and the municipal services department had been directed to spray disinfectant and perfume before Eid prayers. Besides, the strict security arrangements had also be made.

Eid prayers' congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in the metropolitan city.

Ulema, in their sermons of Eid, highlighted the significance of Eid ul Adha.

People offered the sacrifice of animals to follow the sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Leaders of ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and opposition Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan attended the Eid prayers held here.

A large number of diplomats from different Islamic countries, current and former Federal and provincial ministers, members of National and provincial assemblies, provincial secretaries, leaders of different political parties, senior government officials and city notables also offered Eid prayer here.