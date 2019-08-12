UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Ul Adha Celebrated With Simplicity In Solidarity With Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 03:00 PM

Eid ul Adha celebrated with simplicity in solidarity with Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :People across the the country on Monday celebrated Eid ul-Adha with simplicity in solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and sisters who were under siege by the Indian occupational forces.

The day was dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah including Palestinians and Kashmiris.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Following the prayers, people slaughtered their sacrificial animals keeping in line with the Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

In Islamabad, the main Eid congregation was held at Faisal Mosque.

Federal and provincial governments had chalked out elaborated security arrangements across the country to ward off any untoward incident.

The decision to celebrate Eid with simplicity has been followed by various national leaders as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chairman PPP Bilawal Zardari arrived in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad late Sunday to show support and love for Kashmiris.

Both offered Eid prayers with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in Muzaffarabad.

Related Topics

India Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Mosque Muslim All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

3 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down Houthi-launched d ..

4 hours ago

Typhoon Lekima kills 44 in eastern China

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 August 2019

5 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.