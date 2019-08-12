Eid ul Adha celebrated with simplicity in solidarity with Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :People across the the country on Monday celebrated Eid ul-Adha with simplicity in solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and sisters who were under siege by the Indian occupational forces.

The day was dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah including Palestinians and Kashmiris.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Following the prayers, people slaughtered their sacrificial animals keeping in line with the Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

In Islamabad, the main Eid congregation was held at Faisal Mosque.

Federal and provincial governments had chalked out elaborated security arrangements across the country to ward off any untoward incident.

The decision to celebrate Eid with simplicity has been followed by various national leaders as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chairman PPP Bilawal Zardari arrived in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad late Sunday to show support and love for Kashmiris.

Both offered Eid prayers with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in Muzaffarabad.