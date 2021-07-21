UrduPoint.com
Eid-ul-Adha Gives Message Of Sacrifice, Commitment For Divine Love: Usman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Eid-ul-Adha gives message of sacrifice, commitment for divine love: Usman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said Eid-ul-Azha reminded us the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) for diving love.

Talking to a private channel he said, Eid Ul Azha also reminded us to take care of our fellow beings for a developed and prosperous society.

He said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime MinsterImran Khan has initiated a number of development schemes to serve masses.

Usman Dar also praised all ministers for their contributions to accomplish the mission of Prime Minister of establishing a better Pakistan for our future generations.

