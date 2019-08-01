UrduPoint.com
Eid-ul-Adha Moon Sighting On Friday Evening

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 01:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chaired by Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would be held in Karachi on Friday, August 2 (29, Zulqaida,1440,Hijri) for sighting the crescent of Zul-Hijja, said an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Talking to APP, he said the other members of committee would attend Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees at their respective places. The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO) Islamabad.

All information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Cell No. 0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000; Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director (Q) on Cell No 0333-2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi on 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.

