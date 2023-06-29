Open Menu

Eid-ul-Adha Prayer Offered In Hazara Division With Religious Zeal

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country people of Hazara division Thursday celebrated Eid ul Azha with religious zeal.

Hundreds of thousands of devotees offered Eid ul Azha prayer with religious zeal and fervor and also extended Eid greetings to one another.

The largest Eid-ul-Azha prayer congregation was held at Eid Ghah, Markazi Jamia Masjid Abbottabad and Jamia Masjid Mandian Abbottabad.

District administrations and Hazara Police have made special security and traffic arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha prayer and tourists.

Police have chalked out a special security programme for Eid-ul-Azha and deployed police force at all mosques during the time of congregation prayer. The police force was also deployed at major areas of the city including Bazar, parks and picnic spots to avoid any untoward situation.

Keeping in view of the tourist influx, Hazara traffic police also made special arrangements to cope with the traffic rush and bifurcated the Karakoram Highway into two lanes with a barricade from Havelian to Abbottabad, Public school to Manshera and onward.

