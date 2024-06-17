Eid-ul-Adha Prayer Offered In Hazara Division Amid Strict Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Like other parts of the country, people of Hazara division Monday offered Eid-ul-Adha prayers in every city, town, and village of the region under strict security.
Hundreds of thousands of devotees offered the Eid-ul-Adha prayer with religious zeal and fervor and also extended Eid greetings to each other.
In most places, including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Havelian, Battagram, and other towns in the Hazara region, Eid-ul-Adha prayer was offered at 6:30 am, where thousands of Muslims gathered and offered Eid prayers.
The largest Eid-ul-Fitr congregation prayer is held at Eid Gah, Markazi Jamia Masjid Abbottabad, and Jamia Masjid Mandian Abbottabad. Eid prayer was also held in open places in many parts of the city, where the number of people was in the thousands.
District administrations and Hazara Police have made special security and traffic arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers and tourists.
Police have chalked out a special security program for Eid-ul-Adha and deployed police forces on all mosques during the time of congregational prayer. The police force was also deployed in major areas of the city, including Bazar, parks, and picnic spots, to avoid any untoward situations.
Keeping in view of the tourist influx, Hazara traffic police also made special arrangements to cope with the traffic rush and bifurcated the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in two lanes with a barricade from Havelian to Abbottabad, from the public school to Manshera and onward.
