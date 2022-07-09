Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow with religious fervor  

, ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Eid prayers congregations will be held at mosques, eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2022) Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Sunday with religious fervor to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers congregations will be held at mosques, eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema in their sermons of Eid will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

People will offer sacrifice of animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the entire Muslim Ummah and overseas Pakistanis on Eid-ul-Adha.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Prime Minister said this holy day is a message of sacrifice and complete submission to Allah Almighty.

He said Muslim Ummah will have to play a collective role in helping the deserving destitute.