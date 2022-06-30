Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated on July 10 in IIOJ&K: Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) Jun 29 (APP) ::In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Grand Mufti of the occupied State Mufti Nasir-ul- islam Wednesday announced that the Eid-Ul- Adha will be celebrated on July 10 as the moon of Zil Hajj was not sighted this evening.

The grand Mufti of IIOJ&K said in occupied Srinagar the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted on Wednesday evening following which the Eid-ul- Adha will be celebrated on 10 July, says a report reaching here Wednesday night from across the line of control.