Eid-ul-Adha To Be Celebrated On July 10 In IIOJ&K: Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) Jun 29 (APP) ::In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Grand Mufti of the occupied State Mufti Nasir-ul- islam Wednesday announced that the Eid-Ul- Adha will be celebrated on July 10 as the moon of Zil Hajj was not sighted this evening.

The grand Mufti of IIOJ&K said in occupied Srinagar the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted on Wednesday evening following which the Eid-ul- Adha will be celebrated on 10 July, says a report reaching here Wednesday night from across the line of control.

