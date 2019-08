Eid-ul-Adha to be offered at Faisal Masjid at 7:30 a.m

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Eid-ul-Adha prayer will be offered in Faisal Mosque at 7:30am, announced by International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Friday.

As per details provided by Incharge Islamic Centre of the Dawah academy of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir Hakeem Dean, Faculty of Shariah & Law, (IIUI) will deliver Eid-al-Adha khutba.