Eid-ul-Azah celebrated with religious zeal in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Eid-ul-Azah was celebrated on Wednesday with great religious zeal and fervor to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (As) across the province including Quetta and other respective areas of Balochistan.

The Day was dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah and the progress, prosperity, safety of the country.

Talking to APP, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Quetta Azhar Akaram said people offered Eid-ul-Adha prayers at 200 small and big places in the provincial capital Quetta.

Ten of them Eid Gah in Quetta were declared sensitive by the security forces, he said adding, forces including Police, FC, ATF, and Balochistan Constabulary personnel were deployed, while extraordinary security measures were taken at entry exit points.

He said that foolproof security arrangements were made at 200 Eidgahs places through deployed security forces including police, FC, and other forces on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azah, despite walkthrough gates installed at different Eid- Gah places.

Effective arrangements were made for ensuring implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus on the occasion of Eid prayers, he said adding checking is also being carried out at the entrances and exits of the city.

The DIG said the police and traffic police have been deployed at various places of the city before Eid-ul-Azah to maintain security and flow of traffic at Bakramandi.

He said the steps have been taken to check the number of worshipers coming for Eid prayers in sensitive Eidgahs and mosques and measures were taken to implement SOPs.

According to reports, Balochistan, Chaman, Sibi, Noshki, Dera Murad Jamali, Jaffarabad, Gandakha, Usta Muhammad, Suhbatpur, Bhag Nari, Kolpur, Kharan, Turbat, Gwadar, Machh, Bakhtiarabad, Lahri, Dasht, Mastung, Khuzdar in all the districts including Chaghi offered Eid-ul- Azah prayers in the peaceful atmosphere. Addressing the Eid gathering and sermon, Dr. Maulana Khoshi Muhammad, other scholars, and people prayed for the stability of the country.