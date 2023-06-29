Eid-ul-Azha: Ahsan highlights basic philosophy of sacrifice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Extending Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the faithful, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday highlighted basic Islamic spirit and philosophy behind performing Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

"The basic philosophy of Eid-ul-Azha is to sacrifice the dearest thing in the name of Allah Almighty with complete sincerity," he said in his Eid message.

He said the purpose of celebrating Eid-ul-Azha was to create the same spirit, faith, glory of love and loyalty to Allah Almighty that was demonstrated by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

On this auspicious day, Ahsan Iqbal called for sharing the joy of Eid with the needy, promoting harmony and unity in society.

"Let us nurture the spirit of compassion and goodwill which is the true spirit of Eid-ul-Azha," the minister said.