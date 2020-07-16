UrduPoint.com
Eid-ul-Azha Allowance Approved For PHA Employees

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Eid-ul-Azha allowance approved for PHA employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tariq Ali Basra has approved Eid-ul-Azha allowance for PHA employees.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, PHA employees would be given Rs 4000 as Eid-ul-Azha allowance.

The DG said that allowance would be transferred in the accounts of the employees before Eid and added that authority would take all possible steps for the welfare of its workers.

The DG gave approval for the allowance on the demand of PHA union.

