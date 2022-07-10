Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated with religious fervour across the district.

Eid prayers were offered at Eidgahs, mosques and open places in the district, amid tight security.

Ulema and Khateebs, in their Eid sermons, highlighted the significance and philosophy of sacrifice.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for unity, solidarity and progress of Pakistan, well-being of the Muslim Ummah and emancipation of the oppressed Muslims in the world over and eradication of the coronavirus pandemic. After the Eid prayers, camels, cows, goats and sheep were sacrificed by the people.

Police and other law enforcement agencies remained alert as the Sialkot police chalked out a foolproof security plan for Eidul Azha to avert any untoward incident.

The senior police officials said that the policemen and personnel of the law enforcingagencies were vigilantly performing their duties.