UrduPoint.com

Eid-ul-Azha Being Celebrated

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated with religious fervour across the district.

Eid prayers were offered at Eidgahs, mosques and open places in the district, amid tight security.

Ulema and Khateebs, in their Eid sermons, highlighted the significance and philosophy of sacrifice.

On the occasion, special prayers were offered for unity, solidarity and progress of Pakistan, well-being of the Muslim Ummah and emancipation of the oppressed Muslims in the world over and eradication of the coronavirus pandemic. After the Eid prayers, camels, cows, goats and sheep were sacrificed by the people.

Police and other law enforcement agencies remained alert as the Sialkot police chalked out a foolproof security plan for Eidul Azha to avert any untoward incident.

The senior police officials said that the policemen and personnel of the law enforcingagencies were vigilantly performing their duties.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Alert Progress Sialkot Muslim Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 hours ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

10 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

10 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

10 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.