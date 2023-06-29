Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

(@Abdulla99267510)

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2023) Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated on Thursday with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers' congregations are being held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their Eid sermons, are highlighting the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

Later, people will offer sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Civic authorities have made special arrangements for disposal of offals and other solid waste during the Eid days.

Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and private media are airing special programmes in connection with Eid-ul-Azha while newspapers have published special supplements, highlighting the importance of Eid-ul-Azha and Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).