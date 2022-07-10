UrduPoint.com

Eid Ul Azha Being Celebrated With Religious Fever, Enthusiasm

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Eid ul Azha being celebrated with religious fever, enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Eid ul Azha festival is being celebrated across the country with religious enthusiasm and ferver on Sunday to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ismail, the son of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day was started with special prayers in mosques for the prosperity of Muslim Ummah and progress and security of the country.

Eid prayers' congregations was held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

The people across the capital are offering sacrifice of animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Federal and Provincial governments have chalked out an elaborate cleanliness arrangement across the country to proper dumping of offal of sacrificial animals.

Moreover, with the latest downpour, the weather of the twin cities turned beautiful making Eid celebrations more pleasant.

