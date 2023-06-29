Open Menu

Eid Ul Azha Celebrated Across Northern Sindh With Religious Fervor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Eid ul Azha celebrated across northern Sindh with religious fervor

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The people of northern Sindh celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervor and traditional enthusiasm as hundreds of thousands of faithful slaughtered sacrificial animals following Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi (A.S.) to mark the festive occasion on Thursday.

The followers offered Eid prayers in the morning in Eidgahs, mosques and open places and sought mercy and guidance from Almighty Allah in remembrance of the great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S.).

Special prayers were also offered for the integrity and progress of the country and entire Ummah.

Eid congregations were held around 128 places including Eidgahs, Jamia mosques, grounds and open places and Imam Bargahs in the Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Noshehroferoze and other districts, besides Eid prayer was also performed in all tehsils of the northern Sindh where Ulema and Khateebs delivered special sermons and speeches to highlight the significance of the day.

They also greeted the people of the province on the festive occasion.

Underlining the significance of the day and highlighting its broader meaning, the Ulema and Khateebs called upon the people to celebrate Eid with the spirit of sacrifice in line with the great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S.) who did not hesitate even sacrificing his son to obey the command of the Almighty.

"The people should follow his footsteps and should not forget the poor, widows, and orphans on this merry occasion", they urged.

Sindh Police ensured regular mobile and motorcycle patrolling besides random snap-checking within Sukkur city.

