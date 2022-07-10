UrduPoint.com

Eid-ul-Azha Celebrated Across Sindh With Religious Fervor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2022 | 10:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :People of Sindh celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervor and traditional enthusiasm as hundreds of thousands of faithful slaughtered sacrificial animals following Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi (A.S.) to mark the festive occasion on Sunday.

The followers offered Eid prayer in eidgahs, mosques and open places and sought mercy and guidance from the Almighty with remembrance of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S.).

Eid congregations were held at around 120 places including eidgahs, Jamia mosques, grounds, open places and Imam Bargahs in the Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Noshehroferoze and other districts, besides Eid prayer was also offered in all tehsils of the northern Sindh where Ulema and Khateebs delivered special sermons and speeches to highlight significance of the day.

They also greeted the people of the province on the festive occasion. Underlining the significance of the day and highlighting its broader meaning, the Ulema and Khateebs called upon the people to celebrate Eid with the spirit of sacrifice in line with the great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S.) who did not hesitate even sacrificing his son to obey the command of the Almighty.

The people should follow his footsteps and should not forget the poor, widows and orphans on this occasion, they urged.

Police commandos were deputed at all places and areas. Sindh Police ensured regular mobile and motorcycle patrolling besides random snap-checking within the Sukkur city and around suburban areas.

