UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid-ul-Azha Celebrated In Bahawalpur With COVID-19 SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 02:20 PM

Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Bahawalpur with COVID-19 SOPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated Saturday with religious zeal and zest. Main Eid congregations in Bahawalpur were held at Markazi Eidgah and Gulzar-e-Sadiq simultaneously in order to maintain social distancing during Namaz-e-Eid.

Other congregations were held at Technical High school, Masjid Al- Shams, Satellite Town, One Unit Chowk, Serani Mosque, Model Town, Abbasia High School, Jama Masjid Ahle-Hadis, Shia Jamia Mosque, S.E College and Police Line. District Police had made special security arrangements for Eid congregations. Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has also made arrangements to remove offal and other remains of sacrificial animals during all three days of Eid-ul-Azha. The city has been divided into three zones on the basis of union councils and people can call BWMC Hotline 1139 to seek service at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Police Company Bahawalpur Mosque All

Recent Stories

Following first criticality phase, FANR will conti ..

2 hours ago

BREAKING: Safe start-up of Unit 1 of Barakah Nucle ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

14 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.