Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Bahawalpur with COVID-19 SOPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated Saturday with religious zeal and zest. Main Eid congregations in Bahawalpur were held at Markazi Eidgah and Gulzar-e-Sadiq simultaneously in order to maintain social distancing during Namaz-e-Eid.

Other congregations were held at Technical High school, Masjid Al- Shams, Satellite Town, One Unit Chowk, Serani Mosque, Model Town, Abbasia High School, Jama Masjid Ahle-Hadis, Shia Jamia Mosque, S.E College and Police Line. District Police had made special security arrangements for Eid congregations. Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has also made arrangements to remove offal and other remains of sacrificial animals during all three days of Eid-ul-Azha. The city has been divided into three zones on the basis of union councils and people can call BWMC Hotline 1139 to seek service at their doorstep.