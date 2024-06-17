Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Bahawalpur with religious zeal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated today with religious zeal and zest.

More than 400 Eid congregations were held in Bahawalpur district.

The main Eid congregation in Bahawalpur was held at Markazi Eid Gah, in which Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, former Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, MPA Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and a thousand others offered prayers.

Other congregations were held at Technical High school, Masjid Al-Shams, Satellite Town, One Unit Chowk, Serani Masjid, Model Town A, Abbasia High School, Jama Masjid Ahle-Hadees, Shia Jamia Mosque, S.

E. College, and Police Lines. The District Police had made special security arrangements for Eid congregations. According to DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan, more than 1300 police personnel were deployed to provide security on Eid.

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company had also made arrangements to keep the city clean during all three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

Several camps have also been set up by BWMC across the district for the collection of animal remains.