Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in city with religious zeal, fervor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Eid-ul-Azha was being celebrated today with religious zeal and zest to commemorate the sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail.

The Main Eid congregation was held at Markazi Eid Gah where Federal Minister for food Security Tariq Basheer Cheema, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and a large number of people offered Eid prayers.

Other congregations were held at Technical High school, Masjid Al-Shams, Satellite Town, One Unit Chowk, Serani Mosque, Model Town, Abbasia High School, Jama Masjid Ahle-Hadis, Shia Jamia Mosque, S.

E College, and Police Line.

District Police had made special security arrangements for Eid congregations. Bahawalpur Waste Management Company had also made arrangements to remove offal and other remains of sacrificial animals during all three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

The city had been divided into three zones based on union councils and people could call BWMC Hotline 1139 to seek service at their doorstep.

DC visited various areas of the city to inspect the cleanliness arrangements.