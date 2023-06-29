Open Menu

Eid-ul-Azha Celebrated In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, the citizens of Hyderabad celebrated Eid ul Azha on Thursday, offering Eid Namaz at more than 1,200 congregations in the Eidgahs, mosques and imam bargahs.

The large congregations were held at around 115 Eidgahs, mosques and Imam bargahs.

The Hyderabad police deployed more than 1,600 personnel for security at the places of worship in addition to making deployments at other vital places.

The biggest congregation was held at Eidgah behind Rani Bagh in Qasimabad.

Following the Namaz the Muslims offered sacrifice of the sacrificial animals.

The staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) and its private contractor Atlas Park remained engaged in disposing of the animal offal throughout the day.

The Mayor of HMC Kashif Ali Shoro also visited different parts of the city to monitor the entire hectic exercise.

The HMC has set up 8 complaint centres where citizens could visit to register their complaints while people could also log their complaints through the mobile number 03110992211.

Separately, the SSWMB and Atlas Pak have established separate dumping points for the offal in City, Latifabad, Hali Road and Qasimabad.

