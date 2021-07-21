Eid-ul- Azha celebrated in Hyderabad with strict observance of Covid SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The citizens of Hyderabad celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with traditional zeal and religious fervor on Wednesday with strict observance of COVID-19 SOPs.

The Eid celebrations began with offering of Eid Namaz for which large and small congregations were organized in around 900 places including 850 mosques in Hyderabad district.

Besides, the biggest congregations at 11 Eidgah, 285 other large congregations also took place in the city.

The Eidgah Rani Bagh, Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA), Old Eidgah Cantt, Bagh-e-Mustafa ground Latifabad, Bilal Eidgah Amani Shah colony and Eidgah Paretabad hosted the largest congregations.

The Ulema and Khatibs in their Eid sermons highlighted the significance of the day, particularly the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). Special prayers for integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of the country were also offered after Eid Namaz.

After the exchange of Eid greetings, the sacrifices of the animals started which will continue for next two days.

The Hyderabad police deployed policemen and commandos in addition to the Rangers for the security.

The police was also deployed at the graveyards to maintain security. The Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the district administration have adopted various arrangements binding the civic bodies to ensure health and sanitation during Eid days.

The HMC has employed more than several vehicles and the staff to lift offal of sacrificial animals in time from roads and streets, ensure uninterrupted water supply with adequate drainage system so that the people could not face any inconvenience.