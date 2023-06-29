Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in KP, merged tribal areas with religious fervor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated in the provincial capital and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including merged tribal areas on Thursday like elsewhere in the country with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

The day dawned with special prayers in masjids for the well-being of the Muslim Ummah and the progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations were arranged in all major cities and towns by observing social distancing and following other precautionary measures.

Like other cities of the country, small and large Eid prayer gatherings were held in Peshawar.

The main Eid congregation was arranged at the Eidgah on Charsadda Road. The biggest gathering was held at Eidgah wherein Maulana Tayyab Qureshi led the Eid-ul-Adha prayer. Citizens including political figures were present.

The congregations were also held at other major masjids such as Mahabat Khan, Qasim Ali Khan, Gunj Ali Khan, Delawer Khan, Dawash Masjid, Qasim Ali Khan, Sunehri Masjid, Kalabari Masjid, Spin Jumaat Masjid Town, Zagona Masjid Hayatabad etc.Special prayers were offered for the country and the nation.

After the Eid prayer, the citizens went to their homes to pay Sunnah Ibrahimi. There was great enthusiasm witnessed among the people.

The Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eidul Azha. They sought Allah's mercy against present inflation, price hike and instability in the country. They also offered a special Dua for the eternal peace of the people who have martyred in the line of duty by protecting the motherland.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister (CM) KP Muhammad Azam Khan offered Eid prayers in his native village Abbottabad while Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali offered Eid prayers at the Governor House.

Caretaker Provincial Irrigation Minister Fazl Elahi, Adviser to the CM on Jails Haji Hidayatullah Khan Afridi, Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair, Accountant General KP Murtaza Khan and other government officials along with political and social members also offered Eid prayers at the Governor House.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the security and prosperity of the country, national unity, elevation of the ranks of martyrs and unity of the Muslim Ummah. After Eid prayer, the governor mingled with the worshipers and received Eid greetings from them.

In his message on Eid-ul-Azha, Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali congratulated the Muslim Ummah, especially the people of KP including the adjoining districts, on the auspicious occasion.

"Eid-ul-Azha is a great day of eternal sacrifice for the religion of islam and pleasing Allah," Haji Ghulam Ali said.

People must remember the poor and deserving people in their happiness on this holy Eid." "The spirit of sacrifice teaches one to be ready for any service required for the good of humanity." "We have to devote our lives to the service of Islam and humanity," he added.

CM KP in his message on Eid day felicitated the entire Pakistani nation, especially the people of KP.

He said, "Eid-ul-Azha is the greatest festival of joy for the world of Islam. It gives us a sense of self-sacrifice, sacrifice, harmony and living for each other." "Paying Sunnah Ibrahimi on this day teaches us to sacrifice everything for the sake of Allah Almighty and to share the pain and suffering of others," he said.

"On the joyous occasion of Eid, the rich people of the society should share their happiness with the poor and deserving people around them," Muhammad Azam Khan added.

"People should take special care of cleanliness after paying Sunnat Ibrahimi and cooperate fully with the sanitation staff," he advised.