Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Rawalpindi with religious fervor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Like other cities, Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated in Rawalpindi on Monday with religious zeal and fervour to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Eid prayer congregations were held at various places, including the historic Liaquat Bagh, Shamsabad Park Murree Road, Rawalpindi Medical College Ground, Jamia Masjid-al-Azim Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Masjid Khalid Bin Majeed Pindora, Jamia Masjid Wapda Colony Mareer Hassan, Jamia Masjid Farooq-e-Azam Girja Road, Jamia Masjid Khulfa-e-Rashdeen Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, and Chungi Number 22 Rawalpindi Cannt.

Over 5,000 policemen performed security duty under a security plan chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid ul Azha. Elite Force, Mohafiz Squad and Special Branch personnel along with ladies police and police national volunteers were also part of contingents deployed to provide security to the faithful offering Eid prayers.