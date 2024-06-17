Open Menu

Eid-ul-Azha Celebrated In Sargodha With Religious Zeal

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Sargodha with religious zeal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated with religious zeal and great fervour in Sargodha.

More than 380 Eid congregations were held in Sargodha district.

The main Eid congregation in Sargodha was held at Markazi Eidgah, in which former state minister on production and industries and senior leader Pakistan People's Party Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, Commissioner Sargodha Ajmal Bhatti and others offered prayers.

Other congregations were held at Jamia High school, Masjid Hamid Shah, Satellite Town, Shaheen Chowk and Police Lines. The district police had made special security arrangements for Eid congregations. According to DPO, more than 1100 police personnel were deployed to provide security on Eid.

Sargodha Municipal Authorities had also made arrangements to keep the city clean during all three days of Eid-ul-Azha. Several camps have also been set up by across the district for the collection of animal remains.

