Eid-ul-Azha Celebrated With Peace Under Tight Security
Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Eid-ul-Azha 2024 was celebrated here on Monday with full religious passion, zeal and zest under tight security arrangements in Faisalabad.
Millions of faithful offered Eid prayers in mosques and open places with peace and tranquility and the prayer leaders explained in detail the philosophy of sacrifice with its importance in the prevalent circumstances.
Immediately after Eid prayers, the Muslims performed the important ritual of sacrifice by slaughtering halal animals including goats, sheep, rams, bulls, cows, buffaloes and camels in line with Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and this practice will remain continue for three days up to Wednesday (12th of Zill-Hajjah 1445).
The police have taken elaborate security measures to provide full protection to Eid congregations and no untoward incident was reported from any part of Faisalabad up to the filing of this story.
The Muslims also distributed meat of sacrificed animals among their relatives and the poor as per their share while hides of the sacrificial animals were collected by the religious and public welfare organizations.
The local philanthropists also prepared special meat dishes and distributed it among the jail inmates and other destitute dwelling in Hospitals, SOS, Orphanages, Child Protection Bureau and Dar-ul-Amaan, etc.
Faisalabad Waste Management Company has also taken special measures to expeditiously lift and shift the animal’s offal and entrails outside the city area.
FWMC distributed special waste bags and urged the people to avoid from throwing entrails and other waste material of sacrificed animals in sewerage channels and drains rather they should pack it in the bags and handed it over to the waste workers of the company for ensuring cleanliness in the city.
However, despite of the best arrangements, some overloaded vehicles continued to litter entrails on roads which were crushed by other vehicles in addition to fill the area with disgusting odor.
Meanwhile, the bakery and confectionary shops remained overcrowded with customers while other vendors and rickshaw owners fleeced the people by charging almost triple of the routine price of their commodity or fare.
The children and women also thronged the city parks and gardens in the afternoon where eateries, balloons and other items of children’s attraction were sold at extraordinary high price.
Meanwhile, the bus stands witnessed a deserted look on first day of Eid-ul-Azha.
