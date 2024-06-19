Eid ul Azha celebrated with religious fervor amid tight security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated across Rawalpindi division with religious fervour, enthusiasm and spirit of sacrifice amid tight security arrangements as over 3,000 cops were deployed under a comprehensive security plan chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid ul Azha.

Elite Force, Mohafiz Squad, Special Branch personnel along with ladies police and volunteers performed security duties while 692 Traffic Wardens were also deployed to maintain traffic during Eid prayers.

Eid prayers were offered at Eidgahs, mosques and open places on Monday amid tight security while Ulema and Khateebs, in their sermons, highlighted the significance and philosophy of sacrifice.

Special prayers were offered for the progress, prosperity and integrity of the country, unity of the “Ummah”, solution of their problems and liberation of occupied Kashmir. After the Eid prayers, cows, goats, sheep and camels were slaughtered.

According to CTP spokesman, more than 700 cops and 300 traffic wardens were deployed to ensure the safety and facilitation of visitors and ensure smooth flow of traffic in Murree.

Special pickets were set up at 16 locations around the hill station to boost the security, he added.

Additionally, seven facilitation centers were also established to assist and guide the tourists, providing necessary facilities.

Chairman of the District Coordination Committee(DCC), Engineer Qamar ul islam Raja here on Tuesday visited RWMC control room and hailed the cleanliness arrangements of the the company made on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

He lauded the efforts of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak and Deputy Commissioner, Hassan Waqar Cheema for making the best cleanliness arrangements on Eid days.

On the occasion, the Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafique briefed that the company was removing animal waste from all areas of the district.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) spokesman said that comprehensive cleanliness plan was finalized for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails of the sacrificial animals. Over 4700 tonnes of garbage were shifted to the transfer station, he said.

The cleanup operation includes 485 vehicles and more than 3832 sanitary workers, adding the control room was monitoring the workers, and over 650 complaints were resolved.

The Cantonment area was also divided into ten sections for efficient cleaning, covering altars, streets, and roads. Lime spraying was also being carried out to ensure cleanliness.

The Rescue-1122 teams remained on high alert to provide quick relief and rescue services besides medical cover to citizens across the district, in case of any emergency.

Over 400 rescuers performed special duties at the district control room and emergency rescue stations, while fully equipped ambulances, firefighting vehicles, rescue vehicles, water boozers and specialized vehicles were on standby to deal with any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had also made a special plan for smooth supply of water during Eid ul Azha.