Eid-ul-Azha Celebrated With Religious Fervor Under SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 08:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Like elsewhere in the country, the Holy Festival Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated in the largest city and commercial hub of the country, with religious fervor and under the precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Special arrangements were made for the congregations of Namaz-e-Eid ul-Azha at different mosques and Eid Gahs, where prominent ulema shed light on the importance of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi "Qurbani" while special prayers were also held for elimination of COVID19 from the country and progress and development of the country.

The law enforcement agencies including police and Rangers were deployed at the venues of Namaz-e-Eid, to provide foolproof security to the people on the occasion of Eid.

After the Eid prayers, special prayers were offered for the construction and development of the country, elimination of COVID19, after which people followed the Sunnah of Ibrahimi and performed the sacrifice of animals in the way of Allah.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah greeted Eid-ul-Azha to the people and appealed to them to be cautious on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and ensure social distance to protect themselves and their loved ones from the coronavirus.

The city administration had notified designated places for collective sacrifice of animals and citizens have been asked to perform sacrifice only at the designated places under the SOPs.

The city administration has also imposed ban on visiting the amusement and recreational places like beaches and parks in the city to contain the further spread of coronavirus.

