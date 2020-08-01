UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid-ul-Azha Celebrated With Religious Fervor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious fervor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated on Saturday in the city with religious zeal and fervor to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Eid prayers were offered at Eidgahs, Mosques and open places by observing Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and maintaining social distancing to stop the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Ulema and Khateebs, in their sermons, highlighted the significance and philosophy of the sacrifice.

Special prayers were offered for the progress, prosperity and integrity of the country, unity of the 'Ummah', solution of their problems and liberation of occupied Kashmir. After the Eid prayers, camels, cows, goats and sheep were sacrificed.

In Rawalpindi, the Eid congregations held at various places including the historic Liaquat Bagh, Shamsabad Park Murree Road, Rawalpindi Medical College Ground, Jamia Masjid-al-Azim Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Masjid Khalid Bin Majeed Pindora, Jamia Masjid Wapda Colony Mareer Hassan, Jamia Masjid Farooq-e-Azam Girja Road, Jamia Masjid Khulfa-e-Rashdeen Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Jamia Masjid Umer bin Khatab Dhoke Mustaqeem, Jamia Masjid Siddiquia Pathano Wali Mareer Hassan, Jamia Masjid Talha Dhoke Mustqeem and Jamia Masjid Sufi Roshan Mohala Mohanpura.

Over 4500 policemen were deployed here under a comprehensive security plan chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid ul Azha.

Elite Force, Mohafiz Squad, Special Branch personnel along with ladies police and police national volunteers performed security duties during Eid prayers.

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for Eid ul Azha under which enhanced number of traffic wardens were deployed in main city areas aimed at avoiding traffic mess during Eid ul Azha prayers.

Related Topics

Police Murree Road Traffic Rawalpindi Progress Bagh Mosque Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commissioning of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant goes ..

33 minutes ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthr ..

49 minutes ago

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

2 hours ago

IAEA DG congratulates UAE on achieving first criti ..

2 hours ago

Successful startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear En ..

2 hours ago

Successful operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.