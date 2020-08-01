Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious fervor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated on Saturday in the city with religious zeal and fervor to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Eid prayers were offered at Eidgahs, Mosques and open places by observing Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and maintaining social distancing to stop the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Ulema and Khateebs, in their sermons, highlighted the significance and philosophy of the sacrifice.

Special prayers were offered for the progress, prosperity and integrity of the country, unity of the 'Ummah', solution of their problems and liberation of occupied Kashmir. After the Eid prayers, camels, cows, goats and sheep were sacrificed.

In Rawalpindi, the Eid congregations held at various places including the historic Liaquat Bagh, Shamsabad Park Murree Road, Rawalpindi Medical College Ground, Jamia Masjid-al-Azim Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Masjid Khalid Bin Majeed Pindora, Jamia Masjid Wapda Colony Mareer Hassan, Jamia Masjid Farooq-e-Azam Girja Road, Jamia Masjid Khulfa-e-Rashdeen Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Jamia Masjid Umer bin Khatab Dhoke Mustaqeem, Jamia Masjid Siddiquia Pathano Wali Mareer Hassan, Jamia Masjid Talha Dhoke Mustqeem and Jamia Masjid Sufi Roshan Mohala Mohanpura.

Over 4500 policemen were deployed here under a comprehensive security plan chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid ul Azha.

Elite Force, Mohafiz Squad, Special Branch personnel along with ladies police and police national volunteers performed security duties during Eid prayers.

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for Eid ul Azha under which enhanced number of traffic wardens were deployed in main city areas aimed at avoiding traffic mess during Eid ul Azha prayers.