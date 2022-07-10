UrduPoint.com

Eid-ul-Azha Celebrated With Religious Fervour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2022

Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious fervour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :The people on Sunday celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal and fervour.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well being of the Muslims Ummah, progress and prosperity of the country.

The Eid prayer was offered at around 647 Eidgahs, Jamia Masjids, 52 Imam Bargahs and 234 open places across the district under strict security arrangements made by the district police.

The main Eid congregations were held in Masjid Ismail Rajawala, Bilal Masjid near Iqbal Stadium, Moulvi Sardar Wali Masjid Jhang Bazar, Masjid Ibrahim Jail Road, Jamia Qadria Rizvia islam Nangar, Khizra Masjid D-Ground Peoples Colony and Gol Masjid Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Special 'Dua' was offered for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country after Eid prayer. The Ulema and Khatib in their Eid sermons urged the people to forge unity among their ranks and foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements who have been engaged to destabilize the country.

After Eid prayer, the people sacrificed animals.

Meanwhile, police made elaborate security arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and deployed more than 3550 police jawans and volunteers at Eid congregations for security duty.

The city district government also made special arrangements for lifting/dumping of sacrificial animals' offal.

