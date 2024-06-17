Eid ul Azha celebrated with religious fervour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated in Rawalpindi with religious fervour, enthusiasm and spirit of sacrifice.

Eid prayers were offered at Eidgahs, mosques and open places amid tight security.

Ulema and Khateebs, in their sermons, highlighted the significance and

philosophy of sacrifice.

Special prayers offered for the progress, prosperity and integrity of the country, unity of the “Ummah”, solution of their problems and liberation of occupied Kashmir.

After the Eid prayers, camels, cows, goats and sheep were sacrificed.

The tradition of the Eid ul Azha festival also enjoins all those who can afford a sacrifice to do so and to distribute the meat of the slaughtered animals to the needy, after keeping their share in the sacrifice.

Over 3,000 policemen were deployed here under a comprehensive security plan chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid ul Azha.

Elite Force, Mohafiz Squad, Special Branch personnel along with ladies police and volunteers performed security duties while 692 Traffic Wardens were deployed to maintain traffic during Eid prayers.

According to CTP spokesman, more than 700 officers and traffic wardens were deployed to ensure the safety and facilitation of visitors, with around 300 officers specifically focused on maintaining smooth traffic in Murree. To boost security, special pickets have been set up at 16 locations around the hill station.

Additionally, six facilitation centers have also been established to assist and guide tourists, providing necessary facilities.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company RWMC spokesman, said that comprehensive cleanliness plan was finalized for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails of animals.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with sanitation staff and refrain from throwing entrails of sacrificial animals in streets and roads except the specific designated points from where it could easily be removed.

So far, over 910 tonnes of garbage have been collected and moved to the transfer station.

The cleanup operation includes 110 heavy vehicles and more than 700 workers, adding the control room is monitoring the workers, and 89 complaints have been resolved.

The Cantonment area has been divided into ten sections for efficient cleaning, covering altars, streets, and highways. Lime spraying is also being carried out to ensure cleanliness.

Besides, the Rescue-1122 teams remained on high alert to provide quick relief and rescue services besides medical cover to citizens across the district, in case of any emergency.

Over 400 rescuers performed special duties at the district control room and emergency rescue stations, while fully equipped ambulances, firefighting vehicles, rescue vehicles, water boozers and specialized vehicles were on standby to deal with any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had made a special plan for smooth supply of water during Eid ul Azha.