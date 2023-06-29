Open Menu

Eid Ul Azha Celebrated With Religious Zeal In Dera, Tank, S.Waziristan

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 07:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Eid Ul Azha, which commemorates the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) is being celebrated in southern districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan with religious zeal and fervor.

Congregations of Eid prayers were held in mosques, eidgah and at open places in all towns and villages of these districts where Ulema highlighted the significance of the philosophy of the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The faithful also prayed for the country's prosperity, unity and development of the country.

After Eidul Azha prayers people started slaughtering their sacrificial animals including cows, goats, sheep in pursuance of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi. The meat of sacrificed animals is being distributed among relatives and the poor.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman offered Eidul Azha prayers here at his native town Abdul Khel.

He met with people and exchanged greetings with them on the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Azha which renews the memory of great sacrifice, which Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) on the edict of Allah Almighty established through the act of presenting his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) in the name of Allah.

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi extended greetings to Muslim Ummah and the country's citizens on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, saying it is an opportunity to show great generosity and take care of poor segment of society.

In a message, he urged the people to take special care and remember those people on the occasion who became homeless due to the previous year's floods.

He said special care should be taken of the families of law enforcement agencies' martyrs besides poor relatives and neighbours.

He said special consideration should be given to those who could not afford to sacrifice animals due to difficult economic conditions.

Besides security arrangements by the district police, the civic authorities have made special arrangements for the disposal of offal and other solid waste during the Eid days.

The staff concerned was actively engaged to facilitate citizens by carrying out cleanliness activities at streets and main public places.

