Eid Ul Azha Celebrated With Religious Zeal In Dera, Tank, S.Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Eid ul Azha celebrated with religious zeal in Dera, Tank, S.Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Eid ul Azha, which commemorates the supreme sacrifice of Holy Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) was celebrated in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with religious zeal and fervor on Monday.

Congregations of Eid prayers were held in Masajid, Eidgahs and at open places in all towns and villages of southern districts including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan.

The Ulema, in their sermons, highlighted the significance of the philosophy of the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The faithful prayed for the country’s prosperity, unity and development of the country.

After Eidul Azha prayers people started slaughtering their sacrificial animals in pursuance of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi.

The meat of sacrificed animals was distributed among relatives and the poor.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers here in Kokar village, adjacent to his residence ‘Kundi Model Farm’.

After offering the Eid prayers, the governor exchanged Eid greetings with people while his brother Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmad Karim Kundi, renowned politician Mubashir Khan Kundi and others also offered Eid prayers along with the governor.

Later, the governor went to Kundi Model Farm where he also exchanged Eid greetings with his staffers on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha which renews the memory of that great sacrifice, which Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) on the edict of Allah Almighty established through the act of presenting his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) in the name of Allah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also offered the Eid ul Azha prayer here at his native town while Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur also offered the Eid prayer along with the chief minister.

The chief minister, after offering the Eid prayers, exchanged Eid greetings with citizens.

APP/akt

