Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious zeal, renewed pledge for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :The faithful on Monday celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with religious and traditional zeal across the country, offering special prayers for salvation of the people of occupied Kashmir from the Indian suppression and atrocities.

The day dawned with special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides greater unity among the Ummah for early liberation of occupied Muslim territories, including Kashmir and Palestine.

Religious scholars, in their Eid sermons, highlighted the importance to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), and miseries of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) especially after revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution by New Delhi.

They urged the Ummah and international community to play their due role to stop massive human rights violations being committed in IOK by brutal Indian forces and give Kashmiris their birth right of freedom.

In the Federal Capital, the main Eid congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque where President Dr Arif Alvi offered Eid prayer along with thousands of the faithful.

He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides salvation of the IOK people from the Indian atrocities.

In a tweet, the president said Eid was the celebration of supreme sacrifice by Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S.) "Our hearts are with our Kashmiri brothers & sisters in IOK (Indian Occupied Kashmir), who are under severe Indian brutal action. Their freedom is not far away IA (Insha Allah). My salute to our Shuhada who lay down their lives so that we may live. Eid Mubarak," he remarked.

Alvi said the people of IOK were rendering numerous sacrifices for their right to self-determination.

Pakistanis, he said, stood by their Kashmir brethren and would continue extending political, diplomatic and moral support to them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan offered the Eid prayer in the mosque at his residence in Bani Gala. He especially prayed for the security, progress and prosperity of the country and betterment of the people.

The Prime Minister also prayed to Allah Almighty for the riddance of the Kashmiris from Indian oppression they had been facing for decades in the occupied Kashmir. After the prayer, the prime minister also exchanged Eid greetings with the participants of the congregation.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Bagh sector and spent the first day of Eid ul Azha with troops deployed there to defend the motherland.

On the occasion, the Army Chief said the government had initiated multiple efforts to redress the Kashmir crisis. "Our resolve to solve the Kashmir dispute is as strong as desire for peace." He said India was trying to shift the global attention away from the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) to the LoC and Pakistan, and for that purpose it could do anything. "We must not give them any opportunity to cover up the crimes it is committing in IOJ&K." The COAS said "Our religion teaches us peace but also to sacrifice and standing for the truth. We stand with our brothers and sisters in Kashmir and no matter how much time and whatever effort it takes, we will prove equal to the challenge, InshaAllah.

" The Pakistan Army is observing Eid ul Azha solemnly in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers living under Indian occupation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered the Eid prayer in Muzaffarabad, the capital city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

He, along with the leaders from different political parties who also arrived there to support the Kashmir cause, offered Eid prayer there and prayed for salvation of the Kashmiri brethren from the Indian atrocities.

Later, the foreign minister participated in a rally held to express solidarity with the people of IOK.

The AJK capital echoed with anti-India slogans with the participants demanding the Modi regime to give the IOK people their right to self-determination that had been guaranteed under the various United Nations Security Resolutions.

The AJK prime minister and his cabinet members, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PTI AJK leader Barrister Sultan Mehmood, leaders from different political parties and hundreds of the people from different walks of life took part in the rally.

In Sialkot, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan would continue to expose the evil face of India before the world, advocating the hapless Kashmiris to plead their case at international forums.

Talking to media, she said Pakistan would continue giving its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people for resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolutions.

Firdous appealed to the international human rights organizations to take notice of gross human rights violations in Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupation forces, rejecting the fanatic mindset of the hardline Indian government and support Pakistan's narrative which called for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute under the UN resolutions.

In Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai and Chief Secretary Saleem Khan and others offered Eid prayer at the Governor House mosque.

In Lahore, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offered Eid prayer at Badshahi Mosque.

In Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offered Eid prayer at Yousuf Mosque near Commissioner Office in Karachi.

In Quetta, Eid prayers were offered at more than 200 places, including mosques, Eidgahs, open places and Imambargahs while main Eid congregation was held at Eidgah Toghi Road Quetta.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasninzai, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri offered Eid prayer in Quetta.

Special arrangements and police deployments were made for peaceful observance of the Eid festivities, for which the government has announced four holidays from August 12 to 15.