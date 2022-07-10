Eid-ul-Azha celebrates with religious fervor in Larkana division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :To commemorate the supreme sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S.) and Hazrat Ismail (A.S.) Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated here on Sunday in all parts of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts with traditional religious festivity, enthusiasm and fervour.

Eid prayers were offered at Larkana, Warah, Ratodero, Sijawal Junejo, Qubo Saeed Khan, Dokri, Bakrani, Nasirabad, Naudero, Shikarpur, Garhi Yaseen, Kamber, Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Thull, Kandhkot and Kashmore at more than 1550 mosques, Imam Bargahs, Open places, Parks, Eidgahs and grounds, where the faithful's turned in hundreds of thousands, in the morning Ulema and Khatibs in their Eid sermons highlighted the significance of the day and urged the people to follow the teachings of islam and Holy Quran.

They called upon the audience to adhere to the Islamic teachings, as was defined in his personal life by Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him).

They referred to the great spirit of sacrifices of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S), which later became a glorious chapter for the entire history of mankind.

They underlined the need of complete unity of Muslim Ummah in their rank and file in order to counter the evil design of anti Islam forces.

These scholars also highlighted the last sermon of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) delivered by him (PBUH) while performing Hajjat-ul-Wida, and provide a guideline for the ummah as well as the entire humanity for all times to come.

Special prayers were offered for integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

They also prayed God Almighty to put the nation on his path and emphasized the believers to make the Holy Qur'ran code of life, so as they could achieve their past glory.

After, Namaz-e-Eid, people visited the residences of their relatives and friends to exchange Eid greetings with them.

Later, the people sacrificed the animals to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.

S.).

In Larkana the main Eid congregations was held in the Municipal Stadium Larkana, Jamia Masjid Qasmia, Jamia Masjid Qaim Shah Bukhari, Police Lines Larkana, and Jinnah Bagh, Dargah Hussainabad Kamber, Dargah Mashori Sharif, and at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto where people had poured in a great number to offer Eid prayer.

Meanwhile, foolproof arrangements were made by the District administrations of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot and municipal administrations of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts for the cleanliness during the Three(3) days, of Eid-ul-Azha and special parties were inducted to dispose of the animals' refuse including offals, hides and skins.

Many people and children visited Jinnah Bagh Larkana, Shahnawaz Bhutto Children Park Larkana. People from various walks of life, PPP workers also visited the graves of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, some 32 kms off from here on Eid day and laid floral wreaths.

The local administrations in all the cities and towns of the five districts had undertaken extra security steps to guard the Eid gahs, mosques and Imam bargahs, where police and Ranger had performed their security duties.

According to reports from different parts of the five districts, complete calm and peace prevailed and no untoward incident was reported from any place.

Foreign Minister and Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Acting Sindh Governor and Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Ministers, Advisors to Sindh Chief Minister, MNAs, MPAs, PPP leaders, workers and villagers, notables of the area and officials of Police department, divisional and district officials. offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer here on Sunday in front of Mausoleum of Martyrs of Bhutto family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.