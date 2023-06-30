Eid-ul-Azha celebrations continue on second day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The fulfilment of Sunnah Irbahimi, sacrificing the animals continued on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha in the megalopolis on Friday.

The animals were sacrificed in different places in the city following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim. The butchers continued to charge exorbitant rates to slaughter the animals.

During the day in some places, the offals were being picked up at the earliest, while in some places they were being not lifted timely causing difficulties for the citizens.

A large number of citizens flocked to the recreational sites and tourist spots to share the joy of Eid. The Sea View, Old Clifton, and various parks were crowded with a large number of people.

The city police and other law enforcement agencies had made strict security arrangements to thwart any untoward incident.