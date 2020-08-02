UrduPoint.com
Eid-ul-Azha Celebrations Continue On Second Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Eid-ul-Azha celebrations continue on second day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Eid-ul-Azha celebrations continued in the metropolitan for the second day, as many people sacrificed their animals on Sunday.

The faithful slaughtered their sacrificial animals in remembrance of Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi, which would continue on on Monday, the third day of Eid-ul-Azha.

However, people celebrated Eid in their homes as the recreational places had been closed by the government due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lahore police made foolproof security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident and special teams were posted at exit and entry points of the city.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) had made special arrangements for disposal of offal and other solid waste during three days of Eid.

The LWMC continued its operations on the second day of Eid despite heavy rain in early hours of the morning.

According to the LWMC sources, the company removed 16,500 tonnes of animal waste on the first day of Eid, whereas it collected more than 3,000 tonnes of waste on the second day till filing of the report A total of 19,500 tonnes of animal waste had been lifted so far, an official said. The operation would continue till removal of all animal waste. added the official

