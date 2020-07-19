UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Ul Azha Crescent Sighting On Tuesday Evening

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

Eid ul Azha crescent sighting on Tuesday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, would be held in Karachi on Tuesday for sighting the crescent of Zu al Hajjah, the 12th month of the Islamic Calendar, said an official notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The members of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would attend the meetings at their respective headquarters. Whereas the meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Hilal committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, 1st floor Kohsar block, Pak Secretariat, Constitution Avenue here.

All information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Cell No.

0321-2022000. The crescent sighting information could also be conveyed to Religious Ministry's director (R&R) Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid on his mobile no 0300-6831822. While Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director (Q) could also be contacted on his cell no 0333-2697051 for sharing crescent related information and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi could also be informed on telephone numbers 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise after the conclusion of the meeting.

Meanwhile, according to astronomic calculations, the crescent of Zu Al Hajjah might be visible on Tuesday evening.This means that Wednesday, July 22, will mark the first of Zu al Hajjah.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Mobile Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed Hajjah July Mufti

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

2 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

3 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

3 hours ago

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.