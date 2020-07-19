Eid ul Azha crescent sighting on Tuesday evening

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, would be held in Karachi on Tuesday for sighting the crescent of Zu al Hajjah, the 12th month of the Islamic Calendar, said an official notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The members of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would attend the meetings at their respective headquarters. Whereas the meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Hilal committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, 1st floor Kohsar block, Pak Secretariat, Constitution Avenue here.

All information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Cell No.

0321-2022000. The crescent sighting information could also be conveyed to Religious Ministry's director (R&R) Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid on his mobile no 0300-6831822. While Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director (Q) could also be contacted on his cell no 0333-2697051 for sharing crescent related information and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi could also be informed on telephone numbers 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise after the conclusion of the meeting.

Meanwhile, according to astronomic calculations, the crescent of Zu Al Hajjah might be visible on Tuesday evening.This means that Wednesday, July 22, will mark the first of Zu al Hajjah.