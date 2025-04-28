Eid ul Azha: ICT admin steps up anti-encroachment campaign; arrests 20

The Islamabad district administration on Monday launched a drive to remove street vendors, illegal cattle markets, and wall chalking in a bid to keep the federal capital clean and orderly ahead of Eid ul Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad district administration on Monday launched a drive to remove street vendors, illegal cattle markets, and wall chalking in a bid to keep the Federal capital clean and orderly ahead of Eid ul Azha.

The authorities have taken strict action against activities causing traffic disruption and spoiling the city's appearance, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration here.

To maintain the beauty of Islamabad, the district administration has started a special operation against encroachments and unauthorized stalls across the city, he said.

During the campaign, dozens of roadside stalls and carts were removed from busy roads and marketplaces. More than 33 carts were confiscated during operations at various locations, including Srinagar Highway, Murree Road, F-7 sector, and Aabpara Market.

Ahead of Eid ul Azha, temporary "Cattle Sale Points" had sprung up at different spots, causing traffic jams and creating hurdles for pedestrians. The administration moved quickly to shut down these illegal cattle markets. A major unauthorized cattle market at Iran Avenue was dismantled, and two individuals were arrested during the operation.

Assistant Commissioners also took action against wall chalking, removing illegal writings and posters from public spaces. As part of the crackdown, six individuals were arrested for defacing walls across the city.

In a related move, authorities targeted unauthorized beverage stalls selling sodas and plum drinks, particularly those causing road blockages. Twelve people running these stalls were arrested, and their setups were removed from public spaces.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said that unauthorized stalls, including roadside drink stands, will not be tolerated anywhere in the capital. He instructed officials to continue operations without discrimination against anyone causing traffic disruption or harming the city's appearance.

"The beauty of Islamabad is a top priority. No compromise will be made," said the Deputy Commissioner while directing strict and consistent action against encroachments.

Operations were carried out at several key locations where encroachments had become a serious problem. The Srinagar Highway, one of the city's main arteries, saw a large number of roadside carts removed.

Similar action was taken on Murree Road, another major route that had witnessed growing traffic due to unauthorized vendors.

In Sector F-7 and the busy Aabpara Market area, enforcement teams cleared multiple illegal setups that had been blocking footpaths and roadsides, making it difficult for people to move freely. The removal of these obstacles not only eased traffic congestion but also improved public access and safety.

During the operation at Iran Avenue, authorities discovered an illegal cattle market operating without any approval. Immediate action was taken to close the site, and two people responsible for setting up the market were detained. Officials said that these unauthorized cattle markets were contributing to severe traffic disruptions and sanitation problems in the surrounding areas.

Besides these actions, the administration is also focusing on ending wall chalking, which damages the city's clean look. Teams are actively identifying and removing unauthorized graffiti, posters, and banners from walls.

Deputy Commissioner Memon emphasized that these efforts are part of a broader strategy to enforce discipline and ensure smooth traffic flow in Islamabad. He instructed that all elements causing road blockages should be dealt with firmly, regardless of their background.

"Maintaining the city’s order and cleanliness is a shared responsibility. We will continue these operations to ensure that public spaces remain open and accessible to everyone," he said.

Officials said that the drive will continue in the coming weeks with increased intensity, especially with the Eid ul Azha holidays approaching. They urged citizens to cooperate and avoid setting up unauthorized stalls or engaging in activities that could disturb public order.