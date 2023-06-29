Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated across Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated across the Sialkot district with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers' congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all the four tehsils (Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur) of Sialkot district.

According to police spokesperson, security arrangements were made by Sialkot police on 1807 mosques and two major gatherings in connection with Eid-ul-Azha in the district. To control the law and order situation, security high alerts across the district have been deployed to keep a close watch on the enemy and criminal elements.

To maintain law and order across the district, eight DSPs, 31 inspectors, 85 sub-inspectors, 165 assistant sub-inspectors, 130 head constables, 795 constables and 148 lady staff are performing duties at mosques, parks and picket duty duties.

In addition, five teams of the Elite Force and 27 police mobiles were patrolling around the gatherings to make security effective.

Sialkot District Police Officer Muhammad Hasan Iqbal said on the occasion that all resources would be used to provide a peaceful environment to the people on Eid-ul-Azha.

Civic authorities have made special arrangements for disposal of offals and other solid waste during the Eid days.