Eid-ul- Azha Observed In Hyderabad Amid Strict Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 04:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of thousands of Muslims offered Eidul Azha prayers at more than 900 Eidgah, mosques and imam bargah here on Monday morning and later performed the religious obligation of Zabeeha.

Some 60 large congregations at the Eidgah Qasimabad, Bagh-i-Mustafa Latifabad, Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA), Eidgah Hussainabad, Eidgah Cantt, Eidgah Amani Shah Coloni and Masumeen mosque in Tando Agha, among other places, were held.

As many as 3,000 personnel including 250 police commandos and 300 volunteers were deployed for the security duty while all the mosques and Imam Bargah as well as Eidgah were searched by the Bombd Disposal Squad prior to the prayers, according to the police spokesman.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Coporation (HMC), Qasimabad Municipal Committee and District Council Hyderabad have announced that the municipal staff had been directed to maintain cleanliness in the district and to timely collect offal of the sacrificial animals.

