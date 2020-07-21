Eid ul Azha on August 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday announced that the Eid ul Adha would be celebrated across the country on August 1, ( Saturday).

A notification issued by the ministry quoting central Ruet e Hilal Committee's decision, says that Zul Hajj, the last month of Islamic Calendar will commence from Thursday, July 23, 2020 as the crescent was not sighted.