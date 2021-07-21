Eid-ul-Azha prayer offered in Hazara amid strict security, Coronavirus SOPs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country people of the Hazara division, on Wednesday offered Eid ul Azha prayer in every city, town and village of the region under strict security and implementation of standard operating procedures(SOPs) .

Thousands of devotees offered Eid prayer with religious zeal and fervor and also extended Eid greetings to each other.

Despite heavy rain in Hazara division including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Havelian, Battagram and other towns, Eid prayer was offered at 7 am by thousands of Muslims.

The largest Eid-ul-Azha congregation was held at Eid Ghah, Markazi Jamia Masjid Abbottabad and Jamia Masjid Mandian Abbottabad.

Eid prayer was also held in open places in many parts of the city.

District administrations and Hazara Police have made special security and traffic arrangements.

Police have chalked out a special security programme and deployed police force on all mosques during the time of congregation pray. The police force was also deployed in major areas of the city including Bazar, park and picnic spots to avoid any untoward situation.

Keeping in view of tourists influx, Hazara traffic police also made special arrangements to cope with the traffic rush and bifurcated the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in two lanes with barricade from Havelian to Abbottabad, Mansehra and onward.