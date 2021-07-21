UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid-ul-Azha Prayer Offered In Hazara Amid Strict Security, Coronavirus SOPs

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Eid-ul-Azha prayer offered in Hazara amid strict security, Coronavirus SOPs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country people of the Hazara division, on Wednesday offered Eid ul Azha prayer in every city, town and village of the region under strict security and implementation of standard operating procedures(SOPs) .

Thousands of devotees offered Eid prayer with religious zeal and fervor and also extended Eid greetings to each other.

Despite heavy rain in Hazara division including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Havelian, Battagram and other towns, Eid prayer was offered at 7 am by thousands of Muslims.

The largest Eid-ul-Azha congregation was held at Eid Ghah, Markazi Jamia Masjid Abbottabad and Jamia Masjid Mandian Abbottabad.

Eid prayer was also held in open places in many parts of the city.

District administrations and Hazara Police have made special security and traffic arrangements.

Police have chalked out a special security programme and deployed police force on all mosques during the time of congregation pray. The police force was also deployed in major areas of the city including Bazar, park and picnic spots to avoid any untoward situation.

Keeping in view of tourists influx, Hazara traffic police also made special arrangements to cope with the traffic rush and bifurcated the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in two lanes with barricade from Havelian to Abbottabad, Mansehra and onward.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Traffic Mansehra Haripur Havelian Prayer Mosque Muslim All From

Recent Stories

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

1 hour ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

2 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

4 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.