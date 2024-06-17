Eid Ul Azha Prayers Observed Under Tight Security
Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2024 | 10:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The Regional Police Officer (RPO)Sargodha region,Sharukh Kamal Siddiqui fool proof security arrangements were made by Sargodha police,here on Monday.
According to RPO office Sargodha,as many as 1404 security men were deployed in Sargodha division for the provision of security to 1241 Mosques,103 Imaam Bargahs and 60 open grounds in the division including Sargodha,Bhakkar,Khushab and Mianwali.
.
623 CCTV cameras were installed in the division for strict monitoring,RPO said.
Ladies police,Muhafiz squad and Elite force jawans remained alert and ensured the smooth patrolling of the areas.
40 police mobile and over 400 reserved police force also remained alert .
He said that district police officer Sargodha Dr.Asad Ejaz Malhi remained in the field to monitor the security situation.
