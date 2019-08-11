UrduPoint.com
Eid-ul- Azha Prayers To Be Offered At 900 Eidgahs, Mosques And Imam Bargahs In City

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

Eid-ul- Azha prayers to be offered at 900 eidgahs, mosques and imam bargahs in city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of thousands of Muslims will offer Eidul Azha prayers at more than 900 Eidgahs, mosques and imam bargah here on Monday morning and later they will perform the religious obligation of Zabeeha.

Some 60 large congregations at the Eidgah Qasimabad, Bagh-i-Mustafa Latifabad, Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA), Eidgah Hussainabad, Eidgah Cantt, Eidgah Amani Shah Colong and Masumeem mosque in Tando Agha, among other places, will be held.

According to the police spokesman, as many as 3,000 personnel including 250 police commandos and 300 volunteers will be deployed for the security duty while all the mosques and Imam Bargah as well as Eidgah will be searched by the Bomb Disposal Squad prior to the prayers, .

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Coporation (HMC), Qasimabad Municipal Committee and District Council Hyderabad have announced that the municipal staff had been directed to maintain cleanliness in the district and to timely collect offal of the sacrificial animals.

